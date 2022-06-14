Operations resume at Ford India’s Chennai plant

Over 300 employees report for duty and support production work

After two weeks, operations resumed at Ford India’s plant at Maraimalai Nagar near here on Tuesday. Over 300 employees reported for duty and supported production work. Employees went on strike on May 30, demanding a better severance package.

“Parts assembly work happened inside. These are parts for aftersales and service,” said an employee who went in for work. “Some employees have asked for more clarity on the package. Once that’s done, they are expected to come in for work,” he added.

Employees The Hindu spoke to said some of them resumed work, while many others were still sitting out, demanding a better deal. “We are still negotiating. Talks are still on,” said a union member.

When contacted, Ford India’s spokesperson said the Chennai plant had resumed operations on Tuesday. For employees continuing to be on an illegal strike, a ‘loss of pay’, as per the Certified Standing Orders, would come into effect from Tuesday. “Pursuant to the notice dated June 9, 2022, the company has received a positive response. With many of the employees having ongoing queries about the severance offer and requesting more time for giving consent, the company has decided to extend the last date for submission of the form to 5 p.m. on June 18, Saturday,” the spokesperson said.

On September 9, 2021, Ford announced it would cease making vehicles at its Chennai plant by June 2022 on account of its significant accumulated losses and inability to find a sustainable path forward. The Chennai plant has around 2,600 employees.