HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation to tranquillise tusker Baahubali put on hold as animal is healthy, active 

June 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
A closeup visual of wild elephant Baahubali’s mouth captured by the Forest Department when the elephant raised its trunk to reach a tree branch.

A closeup visual of wild elephant Baahubali’s mouth captured by the Forest Department when the elephant raised its trunk to reach a tree branch. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The operation to tranquillise and treat wild elephant Baahubali at Mettupalayam near Coimbatore was withdrawn temporarily on Thursday after veterinarians observed that the animal was healthy and active.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), said efforts to tranquillise the elephant, aged around 35, was put on hold. The elephant was spotted with a bleeding mouth on June 22, following which special teams were constituted to track, tranquillise, and treat the elephant. 

Three veterinarians, A. Sukumar from Coimbatore Forest Division, E. Vijayaraghavan from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), and K. Rajesh Kumar from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were camping at Mettupalayam after Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order on June 23 to tranquillise and examine the injury of the elephant.

The veterinarians observed the tusker and found out that it was taking normal feed as before. The elephant, known for straying into villages around Mettupalayam, was also seen feeding on crops and drinking water.

“The elephant was seen masticating normally and an injury caused by a country bomb is not suspected. All the veterinarians who observed the elephant opined that it could have suffered a minor injury due to a fight with another elephant which could have healed. It has been given medicines stuffed in fruits. We will continue to monitor the elephant for 10 more days,” said District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

The veterinarians submitted a report to the DFO on Wednesday, stating that the elephant was active and normal and an immediate medical intervention by tranquillising the animal was not required. Following the submission of the report, only one veterinarian is camping at Mettupalayam. Two kumkis (trained male elephants), namely Wasim and Vijay, that were brought from MTR for the operation will continue to remain at Mettupalayam for a few more days.

Dr. Sukumar said a close look at the mouth of the elephant from visuals captured when it was engaged in crop raiding showed it did not suffer any serious injury. “Medicines including painkillers and antibiotics were fed to the elephant by stuffing them in watermelon and jackfruit,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / wildlife / nature and wildlife / forests / habitat (conservation) / conservation / flora and fauna

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.