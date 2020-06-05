Operate special trains to bring back migrant workers in Maharashtra: Alagiri urges CM

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 00:44 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday exhorting the State government and the Southern Railways to operate special trains to bring back migrant workers from Tamil Nadu living in Maharashtra.

In the letter, Mr. Alagiri said 75% of the residents of Dharavi and Sion Koliwada are Tamilians, who have Aadhaar cards with their residential addresses in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra had taken steps to operate five trains to help them come back to Tamil Nadu. They were ready to operate a minimum of three trains at least. But the Tamil Nadu government and Southern Railways raised doubts whether they are Tamilians since their Aadhaar cards did not have addresses in Tamil Nadu. This sort of an approach is shocking,” Mr. Alagiri said.

The Congress leader claimed that none of the State governments turned away migrants of their States who have Maharastra addresses on their Aadhaar cards and that the migrants had returned to their States. “None of the States even asked them if they are citizens of that State. But Tamil Nadu is insisting on this. This is very surprising,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said many of these migrant Tamil workers who are living in Maharastra are working as daily wage labourers, in leather factories, export houses and as footpath vendors. “The Tamil Nadu government must look at their problems with a humanitarian approach. I request the government and Southern Railways to not insist on their Aadhaar card and operate trains to bring these people who migrated to Maharashtra years ago, back to Tamil Nadu,” he said.