Open varsity launches two courses on COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Open University, along with The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, has launched two courses on COVID-19. The duration of the courses will be one month and three months. Anyone with a degree, students of nursing who have completed their degree and nursing tutors and faculty can apply.

An agreement was signed by the registrars of the respective universities — M.B. Aswath Kumar of the medical university and K. Ratnakumar of the Open University — last week.

Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan and her counterpart in Open University K. Parthasarathy participated in the event.