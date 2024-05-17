GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Open varsity admissions for 2024-25 announced

Published - May 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Open University has announced the admission schedule for undergraduate, postgraduate courses and all other programmes for academic year 2024-25. The details of qualification and fee structure are posted on the university website www.tnou.ac.in.  

As per the University Grants Commission guidelines, candidates from across the country may apply for the courses offered by the University. However, they will have to attend the counselling, classes and the exam in Tamil Nadu only, a release from the University said. 

