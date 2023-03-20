Open university students yet to receive reading material

March 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A second year M. Com candidate from Dindigul of Tamil Nadu Open University will have to take her semester exam from March 29 without access to any reading material from the university so far.

“I have not prepared for the exam. I asked the university office here and they say the books will arrive. Finally, I called the university office in Chennai but there was no response,” said the candidate who works in a company. “Last year the books arrived on time, and we were able to study,” she said.

Another student of BA Tamil third year said she had not received the prescribed books for the five subjects she would be reading this semester. “Last year, we had no problems. I have been waiting for two months now. Some of my friends said they had received the books. Will the books come soon?” she asked.

Similar stories emerged from students in various disciplines. On Saturday, a parent was informed by the university’s books section that it was awaiting textbooks from the printer. The parent wanted books for first year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Public Administration, Political science, Human Rights, Tamil and English.

A candidate from Cuddalore, who had registered for a year-long vocational diploma course in early childhood care, had come seeking books. The mother of a toddler said: “The course will end in June but I have not received any reading material yet. The orientation was conducted in a community college. I approached them but they told me to go to the university.”

Another candidate, who was admitted three months ago to the MBA programme, was looking for books. Books section officials told her that her examinations would be only in July-August by which time she would get the reading material.

Row over payment

Sources in the university said the printer had refused to release books as payment had not been made. The university shifted to semester pattern 18 months ago. The books are printed at the beginning of every semester. Most of the departments have just one faculty. The earlier Vice-Chancellor had approved and allocated funds for printing and almost half the books had been printed.

“The new Vice-Chancellor has said that he would review the entire process and only then release the payment. We have tried to explain to him the issue but to no avail,” said an official in the know of the issue

Vice-Chancellor S. Arumugam said: “We already ordered books and we are expecting it on Wednesday. Soft copy has been sent to all.”