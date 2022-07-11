Open more free NEET coaching centres: VCK

July 11, 2022 23:03 IST

As medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu prepare for NEET on July 17, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s assembly floor leader Sinthanai Selvan on Monday urged the State government to increase the number of free NEET coaching centres to cater to more students.

“While the party continues to oppose NEET in Tamil Nadu, it supports the government-run free coaching centres for students,” he said.

Party sources said it ran free coaching centres for TNPSC aspirants who could not afford to enrol in costly courses but none for NEET aspirants due to limited means. The VCK had reiterated the need for the State government to open more free coaching centres for economically weaker students during the consultative meeting of floor leaders called by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin regarding the law against NEET, Mr. Selvan said.

“The mushrooming of coaching centres is not desirable in Tamil Nadu, and it is important for the State government to open free NEET coaching centres as an interim measure,” he said. The Tamil Nadu government-run 40 free NEET coaching centres cater mainly to students from government schools.