‘Open direct purchase centres’

Chennai

10 November 2021 23:59 IST

The AIADMK on Wednesday called for the opening of more direct purchase centres to procure paddy in different parts of the State.

In a statement, party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the government should ensure that procurement and payment are effected expeditiously. In tune with the electoral promise of the ruling party, it should see to it that MSP of ₹2,500 a quintal is given for paddy and the remunerative price of ₹4,000 a tonne for sugarcane.

Complaining that paddy, kept in open places at direct purchase centres for procurement by authorities, had got damaged by rain, the two leaders said adequate compensation should be paid to the farmers. Similarly, in rain-hit districts, standing paddy crops had been affected.

