Tamil Nadu

‘Open direct purchase centres’

The AIADMK on Wednesday called for the opening of more direct purchase centres to procure paddy in different parts of the State.

In a statement, party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the government should ensure that procurement and payment are effected expeditiously. In tune with the electoral promise of the ruling party, it should see to it that MSP of ₹2,500 a quintal is given for paddy and the remunerative price of ₹4,000 a tonne for sugarcane.

Complaining that paddy, kept in open places at direct purchase centres for procurement by authorities, had got damaged by rain, the two leaders said adequate compensation should be paid to the farmers. Similarly, in rain-hit districts, standing paddy crops had been affected.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 11:59:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/open-direct-purchase-centres/article37429334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY