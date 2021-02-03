‘Open dedicated wards for abandoned patients’

MADURAI

03 February 2021 21:11 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to establish special wards for treating abandoned and destitute people at all government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals.

In her petitioner, M. Nithya Sowmya of Tiruchi pointed out that such wards had been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Similar special wards for the abandoned should be established at government hospitals across the State, she said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the case.