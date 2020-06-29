OP ward in Madurai railway hospital closed as matron is infected

The out-patient ward of Madurai Railway Hospital here was closed on Monday after a matron was infected with COVID-19.
According to railway sources, the OP ward was functioning on the ground floor of the hospital, while the first floor was recently converted into a COVID-19 ward where over 30 patients have been admitted.
A board has been put up on the hospital premises stating that the OP ward would remain closed for three days from Monday.
The COVID-19 special ward started functioning from Wednesday where Madurai city police personnel and railway personnel have been admitted.
“Our fear that patients among railway employees, pensioners and their family members, who are admitted to the in-patient ward and the out-patient ward would be infected if the COVID-19 special ward was set up very close to these wards, has come true,” Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union divisional secretary, R. Sankaranarayanan said.
The Railway Hospital was the only big medical facility for 8,000 railway employees and 4,000 pensioners in Madurai Railway Division. “Now, we will not be able to use the hospital,” he said.
Several beds were available at the Engineering Training Institute hostel at Arasaradi railway ground, he said adding that COVID-19 ward could be shifted there.
However, a railway official said that the State government had taken over the hospital as it had run out of beds at the Government Rajaji Hospital. “Even railway staff who are infected are getting treated here,” he added.
