GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ooty lake must be protected under Wetland Rules, 2017, NGT told

Published - July 11, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Ooty lake had to be protected under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The Nilgiris district administration had earlier contended before the Bench that the lake was ‘man-made’, and could not be considered as a wetland. However, a status report that was recently filed by G. Kiran, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wetland), State Wetland Authority, as part of a suo motu petition against construction of facilities for development of tourism, has pointed out that the lake — spanning over 2.25 hectares — was covered under the National Wetland Inventory and Assessment Report, 2011.

Consequently, it has to be protected under Rule 4 of the 2017 Rules in accordance with a direction of the Supreme Court. According to the Rules, conversion for non-wetland uses such as encroachment and constructing structures of permanent nature, barring boat jetties, within fifty metres from the mean high flood level is prohibited.

According to a report submitted before the Bench by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited and the Nilgiris Collector, construction of infrastructure for adventure activities had been carried out without getting a No-Objection Certificate. Mr. Kiran had pointed out in his report that though the constructed structures were of temporary nature, built above the ground level, the basements were of permanent nature, constructed with concrete and cement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.