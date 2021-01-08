Only ruling party has the prerogative to induct people into Union Cabinet, Vasan says

B. Kolappan

08 January 2021

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan denied rumours of his being inducted into the Cabinet and said his party was not involved in such decisions

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan on Friday denied reports that he was being inducted into the Union Cabinet, saying that such issues were the prerogative of the ruling party at the Centre.

“The TMC is not involved in the decision. We are maintaining a good relationship with the BJP and the AIADMK. Do not spread rumours that will spoil our relationship,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Vasan, who was chairing the zonal meeting of the party, said the TMC was an important ally of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and it would strive hard to ensure the victory of the ruling party and other alliance partners in the coming Assembly elections. “We are also gearing up for the election and would secure seats to match our strength,” he said.

Asked whether the TMC would contest on its own symbol or on the AIADMK’s symbol, Mr. Vasan said a political party contesting on its own symbol was not a problem in the AIADMK alliance. “The issue is a problem only in the DMK alliance,” he contended.

Mr. Vasan said DMK president M.K. Stalin should prepare for a debate [on corruption charges] with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami without laying down any conditions. “People do not like any debate based on conditions. The Opposition leader should follow constructive politics without creating any unnecessary problems,” he said.

Mr. Vasan alleged that the farmers’ protest in Delhi could not come to an end because of the Opposition parties. “Farmers should at least now wake up to the reality and make use of the next round of talks to find a solution,” he said.

He was also full of praise for the AIADMK government for its efforts to combat COVID-19, saying that it had proved to be very efficient in dealing with the pandemic and vaccination programme.