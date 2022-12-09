Only RSS was built on Bharatiya ideology, says Tejasvi Surya

December 09, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Member of Parliament and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, on Friday said that with the exception of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the other key organisations that were formed before Independence, including the Justice Party, were “neither Bharatiya in spirit, nor in thought, and never in action”.

Addressing ‘Tamil Nadu Dialogues 2022’, a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP Thinkers’ Cell, he said that while the Congress was formed by a foreigner, the Communist Party and the Justice Party were influenced by foreign ideology.

He said that while these three ideologies “wreaked havoc economically, politically, culturally and socially” in the country, the only ideology that had “contributed immensely to the creation of prosperity in the country” was the one represented by the BJP.

Nothing could explain this better than the BJP’s rule in Gujarat, which was entering its seventh term, and the regime in West Bengal that was led by the Left for seven terms. While the former witnessed all-round progress, the latter witnessed decline, he said.

“In the last eight years, the country, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lifted the largest number of people out of poverty in India’s existence as an independent nation,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of being the root-cause of most of the ‘ills’ that affected the country, he alleged that the Justice Party, which metamorphosed into the DMK, had now become a “family-run, unlisted business enterprise”.

Stressing the need to vote these ideologies out of power, he said the BJP, which needed a stronger messenger in Tamil Nadu, had found it in its current State president K. Annamalai. He said a very silent but real revolution was taking place in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that India had always remained united culturally, he accused ideologies external to the country of using its linguistic diversity and other “false narratives like the racial theories” to create artificial faultlines.

Criticising the work of British missionaries, he said people like Robert Caldwell demonised Sanskrit by creating a false narrative that it was used by a section of the upper castes to subjugate the masses.

Arguing that the “all-pervasive” political narrative determined the kind of music and movies that were produced, books that were published and sportspersons who were encouraged, he said that by fixing the political problem, one could fix all other issues.

Mr. Annamalai said that while other States were growing at a relatively faster pace, Tamil Nadu’s growth had reduced. He alleged that the purported growth achieved in education in the State was a facade, as there were serious issues in quality. While the BJP was working hard in Tamil Nadu, the party needed to take its message to the people at an “emotional level” for it to succeed, he said.