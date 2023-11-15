Only remission is possible in diabetes, not cure, says diabetologist

November 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Diabetes can neither be reversed nor cured. “It is only possible to achieve remission,” said Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist at M.V. Diabetes.

In a webinar ‘Can we reverse diabetes’, organised by the hospital in association with The Hindu to mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, he explained that when HbA1c levels remain below 5.8 without any medication, it is considered that the person had made complete remission. If it remained below 6.5 then it is partial remission, he explained. “But people have to continue to be strict with their diet and exercise and maintain their weight,” Dr. Vijay emphasised.

In his clinical experience he had seen diabetics going into remission for up to five years while maintaining their body weight and BMI (Body Mass Index) reading of 23.5.

It is impossible to cure type 1 diabetes, he said. The difference is in age as in type 2 diabetes the beta cells are still alive but fail to produce enough insulin and medicines are prescribed to reduce glucose toxicity in the body.

A waist circumference of over 80 cm in women and more than 90 cm in men with high BMI is a sure recipe for diabetes, he said. “Visceral fat accumulation, irregular eating and sleeping habits, stress and anxiety, sedentary lifestyle are risk factors,” he remarked.

Those with family history of diabetes, cannot change their genetic structure but it does not mean they should go on low calorie diet, he added. “You can enjoy life with diabetes but restrict your carbohydrate and calories intake, eat what you cook, walk briskly for at least 30 minutes, five times a week and sleep well continuously for 6-7 hours,” he suggested which would help persons diagnosed as pre-diabetic to go into remission for number of years.

The conversion rate from pre-diabetes to diabetes is faster among Indians and should be taken seriously. “If you have anything abnormal such as eating well and yet losing weight, itching in genital area for no reason, fatigue despite sleeping well, then suspect diabetes and do a fasting blood sugar test,” he said.

To watch the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3QZILzJ