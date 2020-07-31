Only principal can forgive children who falsely accused him of sexual abuse: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to direct a school principal to give a good conduct certificate to two siblings who had levelled a false charge of sexual abuse against him at the instigation of their parents.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh left it open to the principal to take a call on the issue if the students as well as their parents tender a genuine written apology to him. He only expected the principal to empathise with the students.

While disposing of a writ petition filed by the mother of the children studying in Class XI and IX, the judge pointed out that there appeared to be many problems between the principal and the parents of the two boys since 2016.

Their father had even barged into the school in Coimbatore and created a ruckus. The children were also made to lodge a police complaint against the principal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

However, after investigation, the police found that it was a false complaint and therefore submitted a closure report before the court concerned. In order to put an end to the problem, the principal issued Transfer Certificates to both of them.

It was thereafter, the mother had chosen to file the present writ petition to set aside the Transfer Certificate and let her children continue in the same school. However, later, her counsel said at least the remark ‘not satisfactory’ in the conduct column of the certificate should be deleted.

Unwilling to pass such an order, the judge said that in normal circumstances he would have shown leniency towards young students and provided them an opportunity to mend their ways. However, the facts of the present case were completely different.

The students had gone to the extent of lodging a false complaint and the news had been published in the media. It had very serious consequences and tarnished the image of the institution. The reputation of the principal too had taken a severe beating.

“If such acts are condoned, it will destroy the morale of the school and set a bad precedent. Other students may get an impression that they can get away easily with any illegal act. This court does not want to show any misplaced sympathy,” Justice Venkatesh observed.

However, referring to the saying ‘every saint has a past and every sinner a future,’ the judge left it open to the principal to take a call while bearing in mind that if this world had not condoned the sins of Valmiki, who was once a dacoit, it would not have been gifted with the epic Ramayana.

“One of the greatest traits advocated by all religions is forgiveness. Forgiving a young child and providing him/her an opportunity to change may even result in creating a great citizen for the future of this country,” the judge concluded.