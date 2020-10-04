Only Pocso courts can hear anticipatory bail pleas, says HC

‘Sessions Court cannot entertain such applications’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that the Special courts designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act alone are empowered to entertain anticipatory bail petitions in respect of offences under the Act. The Sessions Court cannot entertain such applications, the court said.

The court was responding to the Karur District Judge who had sought a clarification with regard to the jurisdiction of the District and Sessions Court in entertaining anticipatory bail applications for the offences committed under the Pocso Act.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V. Bharathidasan observed that even in cases where pre-arrest bail was sought before the First Information Report (FIR) was registered, only the Special Court designated under the Pocso Act can entertain the application.

Mahila Courts

As per a government order issued in 2013, the State government, in consultation with the High Court, designated the Fast Track Mahila Courts as Special Courts under the Pocso Act and Additional Sessions Judges presiding over the Fast Track Mahila Courts were functioning as the judges in Special Courts under the Act.

Section 28(1) of the Pocso Act states that a court of session already in existence in a district can be designated as a Special Court to try offences under the Act. Under section 33(1) of the Act, the Special Court may take cognisance of any offence, without the accused being committed to it for trial, upon receiving a complaint or a police report.

Section 33(9) of the Act states that the Special Court shall have all the powers of a court of session and shall try offences under the Act. In such circumstances it has to be treated as a court of original jurisdiction and it has all the powers of the court of original criminal jurisdiction.

Under Section 31 of the Act it is clear that the provisions including bails and bonds shall apply to the proceedings before the Special Court. Therefore the provision of anticipatory bail is applicable to the Special Court. The Special Court is exclusively empowered to deal with the offences under the Pocso Act, the judges said. The object of the Act is to provide protection to children from offences of sexual assault, harassment and pornography and safeguard the interest and well being of the child at every stage of judicial process, the judges said.