July 10, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - CHENNAI

A man from Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 9, 2023, taking the number of active cases to six.

With one patient recovering from the infection, the number of recoveries rose to 35,72,521.

So far, 36,10,608 people have contracted the infection while 38,081 have died while undergoing treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

