Only judge concerned can challenge a transfer order: HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday held as not maintainable a public interest litigation petition filed by a woman lawyer to restrain the President’s office from giving effect to a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium on August 28 to transfer the then Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to the High Court of Meghalaya.

Limited grounds

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee said only the transferred judge and no one else was entitled to file a case challenging such transfer and that even the aggrieved judge concerned could question the transfer order only on limited grounds such as the proposal not having emanated from the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Insofar as the case of Justice Tahilramani was concerned, she had resigned after the collegium refused to accede to her request to reconsider the proposed transfer and the Centre too had notified her resignation.

Since the President had appointed Justice Vineet Kothari as Acting Chief Justice, nothing survived in the present PIL petition, they added.

The judges also pointed out that the Supreme Court in the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association versus Union of India (popularly known as second judges case) in 1993 had deprecated the practice of having Acting Chief Justices for long and ordered that such temporary arrangement should not ordinarily exceed one month.

In that verdict, the apex court had also said, the consent of the Chief Justice or a judge of the High Court was not necessary either for transferring them at the first instance or even subsequently.

Further, it was made clear that any transfer made on the recommendation of the CJI was not punitive and such transfer was not justiciable on any ground.