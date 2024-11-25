Only Hindus can be appointed as staff in colleges, schools run by temples, rules Madras High Court

Only Hindus can be appointed to teaching as well as non teaching vacancies in self financing colleges and schools established with temple funds by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and such appointees would be deemed to have relinquished the post the moment they cease to profess Hinduism, the Madras High Court has held.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh dismissed a 2021 writ petition filed by a Mulsim candidate A. Suhail to the post of Office Assistant in Arulmighu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Chennai. The judge said, a self financing institution, which does not receive any government aid, would not fall under the definition of the term ‘State’ in order to provide equality of opportunity in public employment.

He said that a self financing college established with temple funds and whose recurring expenses were met with fees collected from students would not fall under Articles 16(1) and (2) of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination in public employment on grounds religion. It would instead fall under Article 16(5) which permits appointment based on religion in certain denominational institutions, he added.

The judge, further, highlighted that Section 10 of the HR and CE Act insists that any officer or servant appointed to carry out the purpose of the Act must be a person profession Hindu religion. He rejected the argument of the writ petitioner’s counsel that a college, though established with temple funds, could be considered only as an educational institution and not a religious institution and therefore Articles 16(1) and (2) would apply.