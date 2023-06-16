Only Chief Minister has the right to decide on appointment of ministers and their portfolios, not the Governor, says VCK leader Thirumavalavan

June 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday accused Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi of overreach after he had initially rejected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recommendation for assigning Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s portfolios to others.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said only the Chief Minister has the powers to decide who his ministers are and what their portfolios should be. “There is no role for the Governor here to interfere or criticise. Is Raj Bhavan governor’s house or RSS’s office?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thirumavalavan demanded that the Law Commission immediately recall its decision to seek fresh suggestions on Uniform Civil Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the 21st Law Commission had also examined the subject. sought the views of the stakeholders and issued a 185-page report in August 2018. “The plural nature of Indian culture should be celebrated. Therefore, certain communities or groups who are vulnerable shouldn’t lose their rights. To resolve this contradiction is not to erase the plural nature of Indian culture. Law Commission’s focus should be on laws that are discriminatory or those that are outdated rather than bring in uniform civil code. Existence of different cultures doesn’t mean that these are differences. It only shows the strength of the democracy,” the report said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan asked why the new notification has been made after 5 years. “Law Commission has not given any reason for issuing the new notification. It is clear that it has been made to realise the BJP’s political agenda. Modi government is trying to put an end to the family law of minorities, such as Muslim and Christian communities in India. This is to realise the dream of ‘Sanathana Rashtra’, which means one country, one language and one religion,” he said. “Realising that they will be thrown out in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they are getting ready to divide the people. It is trying to create social tension to reap political dividends,” the Chidambaram MP claimed.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the democratic forces must oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.