 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only Centre has granted permission for tungsten mining at Arittapatti: Forest Minister

Forest Minister K. Ponmudy reiterates that the State government had not granted any permission for tungsten mining near Aritappati, a Biodiversity Heritage Site in Madurai

Published - November 22, 2024 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Ponmudy

K. Ponmudy

Forest Minister K. Ponmudy on Thursday reiterated that the State government had not granted any permission for tungsten mining (by a Vedanta subsidiary) near Arittapatti, a Biodiversity Heritage Site in Madurai. Only the Union Government had granted permission for establishing a mining company, he said.

“When it comes for want of permission from the [Tamil Nadu’s] Forest Department, we will flag all the issues and insist on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government to reject it,” the Minister told journalists in Chennai.

To a query on whether it could be understood that the Tamil Nadu government would reject the application seeking permission, Mr. Ponmudy maintained that the State government has not given any permission.

To persistent queries, he maintained: “The application has not come in yet. Once it does, if it is found that it would have an adverse impact, it would be rejected.”

During his remarks on the issue, Mr. Ponmudy recalled that it was under the DMK government that the site at Arittapatti was declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site “only because Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wants to ensure that it remains a forest area.”

Published - November 22, 2024 12:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.