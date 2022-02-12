Only BJP can improve the lives of people: Annamalai

Pre-poll address: BJP State president K. Annamalai addressing a meeting in vellore on Friday.

‘Ridiculous for the DMK to ask for votes in the name of good governance’

The BJP is the only party that can make a real difference in the lives of people, said party State president K. Annamalai.

Addressing a meeting of party cadre, to introduce the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections to all 60 wards in Vellore Corporation on Friday, he said it was ridiculous for the DMK to ask for votes to continue “good governance” as, in his view, the Dravidian party has not implemented most of its 525 poll promises after coming to power.

“This is the reason that has made the Chief Minister campaign through video rather than meeting people in-person ,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Earlier in the day, in Tiruvannamalai, he said Mr. Stalin indulges in frequent brawls with the Centre, causing conflicts in the Centre-State relations. He blamed the Chief Minister for replicating his dynasty politics from Gopalapuram in Chennai to major districts like Tiruvannamalai and Vellore, where children of the State Ministers were holding party posts and were allowed to contest for public posts. On the other hand, the BJP gives tickets to ordinary citizens to contest in elections as they (ordinary citizens) know the ground situation in their neighbourhood. A total of 3,898 candidates will be contesting for 912 wards in these districts comprising 16 municipalities, 25 town panchayats and one corporation.