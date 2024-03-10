Only BJP can bring political change in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

March 10, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that can bring political change in Tamil Nadu, claimed its state president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Commenting on actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan’s decision to campaign for the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Annamalai said the former had launched the party saying he would usher in political change in Tamil Nadu.

“While it is his decision to be part of the DMK, his cadre and party leaders had joined the MNM expecting it to be neutral, to bring about change. This shows the influence of the DMK. For all those who want change in Tamil Nadu, only the BJP can give that change,” he asserted.

According to him, the DMK is not for the common man, and it is the BJP that stands for the common man. “Only BJP can give corruption-free government,” he claimed.

The BJP state president said, Mr. Haasan is an artist and it is sad that he should be entering the Rajya Sabha by joining with the DMK. “He would have got due recognition earlier if he had been on the right side,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Politics involves working 24 hours a day on all days of the week. “We should not expect actors to voice their views for every social issue,” he added.

Mr. Annamalai claimed he was in politics to bring political change and not for a post or power, to become an MP or an MLA.

“The 2026 Assembly elections are important and the 2024 parliamentary elections are a basis for the change,” he said claiming his party has “crossed 25 % vote share in Tamil Nadu” and it will reflect in the elections. “My entire focus and that of the party is on the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said. “Tamil Nadu should be cleansed and it can be done only if I am here full time,” he felt.