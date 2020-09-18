Only around 21% rural households in T.N. has tap water connections

Plan is on to cover 40 lakh houses, says TWAD Board MD

About one-fifth of households in rural Tamil Nadu has tap water connections. An estimated 27 lakh households, accounting for 21.28% of the total rural households in the State, have the connections, according to a reply given by Rattan Lal Kataria, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, to an unstarred question raised by S. Jothimani (Congress) of Karur in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Ministers’ reply was in the context of the status of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a programme being executed by the Central government along with States to enable every household in villages to have functional tap connection by 2025.

As for the position in Karur district, the Union Minister stated that as on September 14, about 48,000 rural households, representing 22.4% of the total 2.13 lakh rural households had tap water connection.

Asked about the overall status of the State, C.N. Mahesvaran, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board’s Managing Director and Mission Director for JJM, told The Hindu that the State had 1.26 crore rural households, of which 21 lakh had tap connections as on April 1, 2020.

The remaining 1.05 crore households would be covered under the JJM and convergence of various schemes. “During the current year, we have planned to cover 40 lakh rural households, of which 20 lakh will be under the Mission and the rest through convergence of various schemes,” he said.

Functional connections

When pointed out that one of the findings during the Census 2011 was that about 79% of rural Tamil Nadu had tap water connections, the official replied that there might have been connections but the critical element was that “the connection should be functional.” This was why a survey was carried out, bringing to light the factual position.

For the Mission, the State was allotted ₹2,374 crore this year, of which the Central government’s share was ₹921.99 crore. As for tap connections to be provided through the convergence, funds devolved by the 15th Finance Commission to rural local bodies and amount lying with the mines and mineral fund could be utilised.

The existing water connections would be strengthened through retrofitting. Referring to the stipulated service level of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD), the official said it had been planned to cover initially 34.23 lakh households in 21,107 rural habitations, Mr.Mahesvaran added.