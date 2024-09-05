ADVERTISEMENT

Only admit T.N. students to private medical colleges under management quota: Ramadoss

Published - September 05, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

He says a majority of students admitted to the Tamil Nadu’s private medical colleges under the management quota belong to other States

The Hindu Bureau

S. Ramadoss | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to issue an order stating that only students from Tamil Nadu should be admitted to private medical colleges under the management quota.

In a statement, he said Tamil Nadu had the highest number of medical seats in India. However, it was shocking to note that a majority of students admitted to the Tamil Nadu’s private medical colleges under the management quota belong to other States. “In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 85% of the medical seats under management quota are reserved only for students from their respective States. Similarly, 50% of seats in Karnataka are reserved for natives.”

Dr. Ramadoss said if the recommendation of the National Medical Commission to follow the ratio of 100 undergraduate medical seats per 10 lakh population came into effect, no new medical colleges could be opened in Tamil Nadu. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to ensure only native students are admitted to private colleges under the management quota, he added.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

