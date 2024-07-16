Only a handful of Ministers have held the Home portfolio in Tamil Nadu

Unlike many other States, Tamil Nadu has not been having dedicated Ministers for the portfolio of Home or Police. This has been the norm since 1967, when the DMK came to power for the first time, dislodging the Congress. In fact, when V.R. Nedunchezhiyan became the Chief Minister for a brief period immediately after the death of M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) in December 1987, and Janaki Ramachandran succeeded him and held the post for 23 days, the Chief Ministers retained the subject.

For many years between 1946 and 1967, there were separate Home Ministers. The Congress was in power uninterruptedly during the period. At that time, the State saw six Chief Ministers — Tanguturi Prakasam (April 1946-March 1947); O.P. Ramaswami Reddiar (March 1947-April 1949); P.S. Kumaraswami Raja (April 1949-April 1952); C. Rajagopalachari or Rajaji (April 1952-April 1954); K. Kamaraj (April 1954-October 1963); and M. Bakthavatsalam (October 1963-March 1967).

Strong-willed leaders

Prakasam and Rajagopalachari, both strong-willed leaders, retained the portfolio. It was Ramaswami Reddiar who had P. Subbaroyan as the Home Minister. Subbaroyan himself was the Premier (or Chief Minister) during 1926-30. Quickly, the two leaders developed differences over several issues. In November 1947, the government announced suddenly that Reddiar had taken over the subject from Subbaroyan.

Following the intervention of many leaders, including Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Kamaraj, the subject was restored to Subbaroyan two weeks later. But peace did not last long. At the end of March 1948, Subbaroyan quit the post and attributed his decision to “his [Reddiar’s] interference in the administration of the subjects he had entrusted to me”, said a report of The Hindu on April 5, 1948. However, this was disputed by the Chief Minister, who justified his approach in the name of “good government”.

The main work ahead

Nine years later, it was the turn of Kamaraj, who was just then into his second term as the Chief Minister, to hand over the portfolio to Bakthavatsalam. Journalists did notice the change and asked the Chief Minister why he had given up Home and kept Community Development with him. Kamaraj replied that in his opinion, the main work ahead for the next four or five years was promoting rural welfare and community development and improving the condition of the masses. He proposed to devote himself as much as possible to this work. The entire State, he said, would have to be brought under the National Extension Service and other rural welfare projects in the course of the Second Five-Year Plan. “I consider this”, he added, “the most important task ahead, and so, I want to devote myself to this work,” according to another report in this newspaper on April 15, 1957.

Elevation for Kakkan

The five years went off smoothly. But, when Kamaraj was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time in March 1962, he retained the Home portfolio and made Bakthavatsalam the Finance Minister. One-and-a-half years later, when Bakthavatsalam succeeded him as the Chief Minister, P. Kakkan became the Home Minister, the only Scheduled Caste leader to hold the portfolio. Needless to say, the appointment was elevation for Kakkan as he looked after, during the period 1957-62, the subjects of Public Works (excluding Electricity) and Harijan Welfare, and Agriculture, Food, and Minor Irrigation in 1962-63.

Agitation against Hindi

The period from 1963 to 1967 was an eventful one for the country, particularly Tamil Nadu. The “anti-Hindi imposition” agitation rocked the State, and Madurai was one of the places where participants of the agitation were handled sternly. T.N. Seshan was the Collector. A biography of him, published 30 years ago, had only stated that the Chief Minister was “flooded with complaints of suppression of civil rights” in the district. Yet, the Collector was not transferred. The bottom line was that the role of the Chief Minister in matters of law and order remained as important as ever, though there was a Minister, in Kakkan, for Home or Police.

In the last 57 years, only when the Chief Ministers went abroad was the portfolio given to other Ministers, as was done in the case of Nedunchezhiyan, who held the subject when C.N. Annadurai went to the U.S. during April-May 1968 as part of the International Visitors’ Programme or M. Karunanidhi visited Europe in 1971. Likewise, in 1978, Finance Minister Nanjil K. Manoharan and seven years later, Minister for Information and Hindu Religious Endowments R.M. Veerappan were entrusted with the portfolio when MGR went abroad. Even this arrangement was dispensed with when the Chief Ministers visited foreign countries of late because of the application of modern tools of communication and technology in governance.