Only 25 lakh students graduate in the country every year, says NIOT chief

Only 25 lakh students graduate every year in India. This may seem big but, in comparison with China, which boasts of 1.2 crore graduates a year, this figure is sub-optimal, said G.A. Ramadass, Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

Delivering the convocation address at the 18th annual convocation of Thiruvalluvar University here on Thursday, Mr. Ramadass said that only 10 per cent of the total population receive graduate-level education or above despite over 1,000 universities functioning in the country. “In such a situation, students, who have become graduates, should use their knowledge for the welfare of the society. The New Education Policy (NEP) 2023 aims to address issues related to education, especially higher education,” he said.

The NIOT Director further said that India has become the land of opportunities, highlighting the unprecedented surge in the creation and funding of start-ups in the last decade. He outlined how the country solidified its position as a major global centre for innovation and businesses with the establishment of around 1.2 lakh technological companies. “The country has also progressed in terms of class and gender equality. It is about equal distribution of wealth and opportunities,” he said. He also highlighted the performance and reputation of Indian universities on the global stage. Many IITs are opening their campuses in other countries. India is fast becoming a research hub of the world. Government expenditure on education, research, and development is going up every budget. Corporates should also contribute to education and research in the country, he said. Speaking on the occasion, T. Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, said degrees were awarded to 43,735 candidates, and 325 graduates received them in person. Thirteen diploma, 132 postgraduate diploma candidates, and 111 M.Phil students were awarded their degrees.

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University, presided over the event in the presence of Registrar J. Senthil Velmurugan and Controller of Examinations R. Babu Janarthanam.