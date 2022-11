November 26, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Only 11 districts reported fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 29 persons tested positive for the infection in the State. Six persons tested positive in Kanniyakumari. In Chennai, five persons tested positive. The State has so far reported 35,94,035 cases. As many as 62 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of active cases stood at 320. A total of 7,202 samples were tested in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT