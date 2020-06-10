Online tributes for Crazy Mohan today

CHENNAI

The Tokyo Tamil Sangam, in association with Crazy Creations, will pay online tributes to the ‘king of live theatre’, comedy actor and screenwriter, the late Crazy Mohan, on Wednesday, to mark the first anniversary of his death.

The Facebook pages of Tokyo Tamil Sangam, Crazy Mohan page and around 30 Tamil Sangams will broadcast the event live from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. At least one lakh persons across the globe are expected to watch the event.

Actor ‘Maadhu’ Balaji, the hero of all of Mohan’s plays and his brother, said actor Kamal Haasan would release online a song made by the Tokyo Sangam and sung by children of other Sangams abroad.

Apart from Mr. Haasan, actors Prabhu, Nasser, Khushboo, directors K. S. Ravikumar and Santhana Bharathi will pay their tributes.

Fundraisers held

Sangam president Hari Narayanan Ganesan said they had 3,000 members and had been conducting fundraisers for 300 families in Panruti, artistes in Puducherry and a 1,000 girlchildren in north Chennai since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were honouring Corona Warriors every week and when the anniversary of Crazy Mohan was coming up, we wanted to honour him since he has brought such joy and mirth in our lives,” he said.

The event will begin with a prayer song by renowned Carnatic vocalist Nithyashree Mahadevan and would also have short performances by vocalist Gayathri Gireesh and veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya.