 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online trading fraud: Three men from Coimbatore and Namakkal arrested

On July 19, a complainant from Madurai reported that he was defrauded of ₹92 lakh after he responded to a Facebook advertisement promoting a high-profit online trading scheme

Published - November 07, 2024 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The three suspects who were arrested for allegedly duping people through an online trading scheme

The three suspects who were arrested for allegedly duping people through an online trading scheme | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police arrested three men from Coimbatore and Namakkal districts on charges of cheating several people by coaxing them to transfer money on the false promise of high returns on investments in an online trading scheme.

On July 19, a complainant from Madurai reported that he was defrauded of ₹92 lakh after he responded to a Facebook advertisement promoting a high-profit online trading scheme. Convinced by the claims made by the advertisers, he transferred funds across multiple bank accounts. Subsequently, when he did not receive the promised returns, he realised he was being scammed, and lodged a complaint with the Madurai District Cyber Crime police station.

Online share trading scam: Chennai woman duped of ₹10.27 crore; two arrested

The police team conducted an inquiry into the frozen sum of ₹21,08,703 found in various bank accounts, and upon analysing the victim’s transaction details, it was discovered that three persons, identified as V. Nithish Kumar, L. Chandrasekaran from Namakkal, and K. Suresh from Sauripalayam, Coimbatore, used one such bank account for their alleged fraudulent activities.

The investigation revealed that these individuals had allegedly opened a current bank account for ‘Murugan Traders’, under Nithish Kumar’s proprietorship, and earned lakhs as commission for each transaction amounting to ₹1 crore.

The police team went to Namakkal and Coimbatore to arrest the suspects. Preliminary inquiries indicated that these individuals were involved in cyber offences in multiple States, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Odisha, as well as various other regions in Tamil Nadu.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Related Topics

cyber crime / Coimbatore / Chennai / Tamil Nadu / crime / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.