Online tests well received by schoolchildren in Tiruvannamalai

Online tests for students from Classes VI to X in Tiruvannamalai district has been well received with 21,041 students participating.

The first-level test was held on April 29 and the second-level test would be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 13. District Collector K.S. Kandasamy said those who have cleared with 75% marks need not appear for the second level examinations and can directly appear for the final examinations, for which dates will be announced later.

The names of the students who have qualified for the final level tests have been posted on website https://tiruvannamalai.nic.in. The results can be viewed by using the registered mobile number and password. Those who appeared for first level tests and want to register for the second level can log in using the credentials.

“Each student will have to answer 50 questions within one hour and results will be uploaded on the website later,” an official from National Informatics Centre (NIC) said. The tests were a joint effort by the District Education Department and NIC to keep students engaged during the lockdown and so far, the reception has been encouraging, Mr. Kandasamy said.