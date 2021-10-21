Tamil Nadu

Online quiz for school students on Oct. 24

NLC India in association with Hindu Tamil Thisai will be organising an online quiz for school students on the theme “Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity”.

The online quiz to be held in two categories for juniors and seniors is being organised as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 to be celebrated from October 26 to November 1.

The online quiz will be held on October 24 and will cover various topics on Indian governance.

The last date for registration for the quiz is October 22.

Interested students could register for the online quiz at https://connect. hindutamil.in/special /nlc-quiz


Oct 21, 2021

