Tamil Nadu

Online quiz contest for students

NLC India Limited and Hindu Tamil Thisai are conducting an online quiz contest for students on the theme ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’, as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2020, observed from October 27 to November 2.

The quiz would be held for two categories — junior (for students of Classes V, VI and VII) and senior (for students of Classes VIII, IX and X). Registration is free. For details visit https://connect.hindutamil.in/special/nlc-quiz.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2020 1:21:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/online-quiz-contest-for-students/article32938385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY