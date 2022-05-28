Online procedure in place for transfer of VAOs

Commissioner of Revenue Administration issues necessary guidelines

The transfer of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) across Tamil Nadu is set to become easier and transparent, as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) has put in place an online procedure for the same and has issued necessary guidelines.

This year, the online portal https://cra.tn.gov.in/vaotransfer/ for applying one way district transfer would be opened from June 1 to 15. Collectors have been instructed to inform VAOs in their districts about the online system for transfers, CRA M.A. Siddique said.

R. Arulraj, State general secretary, Village Administrative Officers’ Association, Tamil Nadu, welcomed the decision. “We had given a representation for online system for transfers. It will help in ensuring transparency in transfers.”

The process adopted for online VA0 one way district transfer will have multiple rounds, each round corresponding to filing up of one vacancy. Notification of district-wise vacancies, notification of initial number of permitted outgoing transfers, priority of applications and online filling of applications are among the steps.

VAOs could give a maximum of three districts as their preferences. “VAOs who are facing Charges under Rule 17(b) of TNCS (D&A) Rules, Criminal cases, DVAC Case and TDP cases will be ineligible for being considered for request based inter district transfer.”

Earlier, the transfer sought by VAOs was administered manually and files were being sent between different districts seeking the concurrence of both the Collectors. It took several years together before many of the VAOs got their transfers.