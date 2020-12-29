Online passes must to witness Arudra Darshan in Chidambaram

Devotees who wish to visit Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Arudra Darshan festivities on December 29 and 30 have to make advance bookings online.
According to an official, only devotees with online passes would be allowed inside the temple complex to participate in the chariot procession on Tuesday and the festivities on Wednesday.
Bookings can be made online on http://aruthracarfest.com
The online darshan ticket rule applied to all sections and even local devotees would have to register online for darshan.
Only one person would be allowed for each pass and booking of bulk passes would not be allowed, the official said adding that devotees would be thermally scanned. People showing any symptoms would have to undergo a rapid antigen test and would be allowed inside the temple only after they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.
‘First come first served’
Devotees would be allowed to participate in the festivities in slots of 200 on ‘first come first served basis’, the official added.
Meanwhile, the Cuddalore district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the festivities.
Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that a three-tier security arrangement had been put in place and over 950 police personnel had been deployed for security.
All arrangements have been made to facilitate smooth and hassle-free conduct of the festival, Mr. Abhinav said.
