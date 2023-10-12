Online learning platform to train 1 lakh T.N. engineering students for free on coding

October 12, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guvi, an online technical learning platform, will train one lakh engineering students in the State through a series of hackathons.

Under the banner ‘Naan Mudhalvan-Tamil Nadu Coders Premier League’ (NM-TNcpl), the company has partnered with Anna University and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to offer a series of online and offline hackathons over a three-month period. The programme is being offered free of cost.

Guvi is a company incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students will attempt to solve the problem statements of various State government departments and provide innovative technological solutions. Students may register at https://bit.ly/3ZJhjsw.

The KSR Educational Institutions in Tiruchengode and Annapoorana Engineering College in Salem, among others, have partnered with Guvi and will be the nodal centres to launch the hackathon series.

Founder and CEO of Guvi, Arun Prakash M., said, “NM-TNcpl not only offers a competitive environment for coders but also provides numerous opportunities, including cash prizes worth ₹2 lakh and internships for top-performing teams. NM-TNcpl is designed to focus on trending technological themes like artificial intelligence, data science, and full stack development.”

Guvi’s co-founder, Balamurugan Palaniswamy, said NM-TNCPL believed in offering a level playing field to all participants, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunity for all students in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.