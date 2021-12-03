Online journal launched at biennale

CHENNAI

Release of journal second issue tomorrow

The third edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale will have an online journal project launched across two issues.

While the first issue Through the Glass, Darkly was launched on November 27, the second issue, Maps of Disquiet, will be launched on December 4.

In a press release, the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation said the journal project would showcase artistic and theoretical content that responds to these drastic shifts that the pandemic has had and its impact upon artistic production, perception, reception, and curation.

Each edition of the journal would consist of an editorial, written by the curatorial team, newly commissioned works, theoretical contributions, a poem or piece of fiction, and will be accompanied by an interview conducted by the curatorial team, available both as a transcript and as a podcast.

The virtual showcase would be accompanied by exhibitions of select artists’ work across the city of Chennai.

The journals can be viewed on journal.chennaiphotobiennale.com.

Maps of Disquiet will be launched in a hybrid version with both online and physical events.

Registrations for all the events are free and mandatory, and can be done at https://link. chennaiphotobiennale. com/launch