Online gaming: HC seeks govt. response

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to respond regarding the steps initiated to regulate online gaming since the government has decided to act against online gambling.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the Chief Minister himself had said the State would take steps to ban online gambling after debt-linked suicides.

Many lives were lost because of online gambling, and there was a need to bring in legislation to curb the menace, the judges said. Timely action was required, the judges said while hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions.

Additional Advocate-General M. Sricharan Rangarajan sought time to file an affidavit. The judges also directed the Central government to spell out its stand on regulation of online gaming. The case was adjourned to November 24 for the Centre and the State to file their responses.