Online gambling: Governor should not ignore deaths due to debt trap, says Anbumani

December 12, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi of ignoring deaths by suicide due to enormous debt accrued by those engaged in online gambling, through mobile applications, and said such cases are continuing in the State “because of the delay on his [the Governor’s] part in providing assent to the Bill banning online gambling in Tamil Nadu”. In a statement, he said there were four deaths by suicides in 12 days, latest one being that of driver Manimuthu from Uthandi Valavu village near Vazhappadi in Salem, who allegedly lost several lakhs of rupees in online gambling. “After the ban on online gambling was off [after a ban was quashed by the court], this is the 36th death by suicide due to loss of huge amount of money in online gambling. This is the fourth death by suicide in the last 12 days since the ordinance banning online gambling had lapsed,” he said. Stating that Mr. Ravi “ignoring the number of death by suicides” in the State was regrettable, he contended that the former must immediately grant assent to the Bill banning/regulating online gambling/games. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

