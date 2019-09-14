Online film ticketing system by month-end, says TN Minister

The Tamil Film Producers Council’s long-pending demand of computerised and online sale of film tickets and regulation of service charges levied by ticketing websites will be implemented by the end of September, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Kadambur Raju said on Friday.

TFPC sources said the new system is aimed at tracking every movie ticket sold in theatres across Tamil Nadu with producers receiving a show-wise update on the revenue earned.

“We are also seeking a camera to be installed inside every hall, which will send a snapshot of the hall during every show. This will mean that the online booking status of a movie across Tamil Nadu will be accessible at the Tamil Film Producers Council’s office,” said TFPC consulting committee member and producer, J. Satish Kumar.

Transparent system

He explained this would create a transparent system indicating the box office pull of an actor or a director. “Once we have this information, it will be easier to negotiate their salaries too. It is a way forward in film industry,” he said.

TFPC’s ousted president actor Vishal Krishna had demanded a similar system. However, TFPC members said the State government did not want to play a proactive role as the actor was critical of it.

Distributors and theatre owners said that there are practical issues in implementing the system the way it has been conceived.

“We cannot sell every ticket online. In many theatres, people still buy tickets at the theatre. We have already explained certain difficulties. It will be decided in the next meeting we are scheduled to have with the government representatives,” said exhibitor, financier and distributor, Tiruppur Subramaniam.

Online ticketing websites are worried as to how they will cover their operational costs if the government decides to regulate service/convenience charges.

“The cost to create the infrastructure to facilitate online movie ticketing is expensive. If you look at profitability of ticketing websites, it is not great. And it is only fair that the companies that have built this online ticketing infrastructure be compensated fairly,” said Nammalvar Ramkumar, CEO, Ticketnew.com.

He underlined that convenience or service charge is levied for every ticket bought in travel websites. Adding that the average number of tickets booked by a user in his website is only around 1.8 to 2.2 tickets, he said, “I can't really charge an overall convenience fee. Every time a big movie releases, the cost of bandwidth that is required to keep websites running is high. It is not free. We definitely support the industry or the State government initiative but we want to tell them how business works,” said Mr. Ramkumar.