﻿Online counselling for professional courses in Annamalai University from October 7

Online counselling for admission to professional programmes in Annamalai University will begin from October 7.
According to University Registrar R. Gnanadevan, the decision to conduct single-window online counselling was made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online counselling schedule will be available on the university website www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in from October 7. The portal will be open till 5.45 p.m. on October 10, he said.
Candidates should pay the fee for online counselling to participate in the process. Candidates should select their choice of courses as per the schedule. Admission to the courses will be based on merit and the reservation rules of the government.
The online counselling schedule for the faculties of agriculture, horticulture and paramedical courses will be released online on the university website next week, he added.
