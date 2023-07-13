Online counselling for engineering admission in T.N. to begin on July 22

July 13, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2023 committee will start the single window counselling for engineering seats in the affiliated colleges of Anna University on July 22. The process will be wrapped up on September 11.

Online counselling will be held from July 22 to 26 for the special reservation category candidates, including candidates with disabilities; sportspersons; and wards of ex-servicemen. On July 28, counselling will commence for the academic and vocational stream students and those from government schools. This year there will be only three rounds, and each will last 12 days.

In the first round, candidates ranked 1 to 22,761 will participate. Candidates ranked 22,762 to 87,049 will participate in the second round and those ranked 87,050 to 1,76,744 will participate in the third.

Candidates will get three days to fill choices; on the fourth day, the tentative allotment list will be released. Thereafter, candidates will get two days to confirm their choice. The provisional allotment for the first round of counselling will be released on August 2. Candidates must join the allotted colleges within five days of allotment.

On August 9, the Directorate of Technical Education will release the provisional allotment and the second round of counselling will commence. The second round will end on August 22 and the third round will end on September 3. Supplementary counselling will be held from September 6 to 8 and SCA to SC seat conversion will be held online on September 10 and 11.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said that this year 430 colleges with 1,57,378 seats would take part in the counselling. “There are 3,100 more seats than last year. Seats will be filled according to the State’s reservation policy. For government school students, 11,804 seats have been allocated, 236 seats more than last year, he said. A total of 3,143 seats have been allocated for vocational stream, 61 more than last year.

“The 69% reservation policy will be followed for each subject,” Mr. Ponmudy said. There were fewer rounds of counselling as the AICTE mandated that counselling be completed by September 15. The Minister said colleges should return in full the fee paid by any student who wishes to change colleges during counselling, including from arts and science.

This year, Anna University is introducing two courses — ECE (Advanced Communication Technology) and ECE (Design and Technology).