Online classes till April 2021: Anna varsity

Anna University has advised colleges to continue holding classes, in the online mode, until April 2021.
In a circular issued on Friday by the Centre for Academic Courses, the university said as a one-time measure due to COVID-19, classes for higher semesters, from January 2021 to April 2021, and for the ongoing UG/PG I semester programmes would be held online. But classes for UG/PG final-year students would be conducted in the offline mode.
The university has further instructed that contact classes must be limited to five periods, and the rest of the three contact periods should be held through external learning. Teachers have been advised to record lectures and prepare material for the external learning mode and have been asked to circulate it among students, as course material.
Affiliated and autonomous colleges have been asked to conduct practical exams for the upcoming end-semester exams in the online mode.
