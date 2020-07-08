Online classes for Tamil Nadu government school students after July 13, Minister says

ERODE

08 July 2020 13:19 IST

Five private television channels have agreed to telecast online classes, free of cost, at scheduled times, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said

Online classes for government school students will begin after July 13, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said at Gobichettipalayam here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said that preparatory work for online classes is under way, and five private television channels have agreed to telecast the online classes, free of cost, at scheduled times. “Textbooks will be distributed to the students after which the Chief Minister will inaugurate the online classes,” he said.

To a question on how class 10 students who did not attend quarterly and half-yearly examinations will be declared as having passed, the Minister said that only four or five students have been totally absent for the examinations in each districts and after finalising the list, consultations will be held with educationalists, and the Chief Minister will take a call on the issue.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 34,482 class 12 (Plus Two) students were unable to write their exam on March 24 and only 718 are willing to write the exam now. “The Chief Minister will announce the date for conducting the exams for these students and after the exam, the results will be declared in four days,” he added. He said that despite NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) being postponed, 7,200 students continue to be trained for the test across the State.