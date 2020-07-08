Online classes for Tamil Nadu government school students after July 13, Minister says

Online classes for government school students will begin after July 13, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said at Gobichettipalayam here on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media, he said that preparatory work for online classes is under way, and five private television channels have agreed to telecast the online classes, free of cost, at scheduled times. “Textbooks will be distributed to the students after which the Chief Minister will inaugurate the online classes,” he said.
To a question on how class 10 students who did not attend quarterly and half-yearly examinations will be declared as having passed, the Minister said that only four or five students have been totally absent for the examinations in each districts and after finalising the list, consultations will be held with educationalists, and the Chief Minister will take a call on the issue.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 34,482 class 12 (Plus Two) students were unable to write their exam on March 24 and only 718 are willing to write the exam now. “The Chief Minister will announce the date for conducting the exams for these students and after the exam, the results will be declared in four days,” he added. He said that despite NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) being postponed, 7,200 students continue to be trained for the test across the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath