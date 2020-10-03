‘Online classes can be held for MBBS students’

The National Medical Commission has upheld the conduct of online classes for MBBS students.

In a letter to medical colleges on September 30, it clarified that online classes were being held due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“Such online theory classes need to be supplemented by practical and clinical training, as per the current curriculum, in all MBBS subjects in colleges/institutions and affiliated hospitals, as and when colleges reopen,” R.K. Vats, NMC secretary, said.

The letter said that reports in the media (to the contrary) appeared to have relied on a reply given on August 13 to a Right to Information Act query, regarding the conduct of online classes by foreign medical universities.

The Director of Medical Education, R. Narayana Babu, said he had not received the letter so far. The Principal of a self-financing medical college also said that he had not received any such letter.

Educators, however, said they were offering online classes as it was necessary to keep the students updated, and this was only an interim measure.