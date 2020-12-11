Online booking mandatory for Thirunallaru ‘Sani Peyarchi’ darshan

KARAIKAL

11 December 2020 01:39 IST

People will be allowed into the temple only upon valid e-ticket

The Karaikal administration has made online booking mandatory for pilgrims taking part in the ‘Sani Peyarchi’ festival at Sri Saneeswara Bhagavan shrine, Thirunallaru, this month.

The transit of Lord Saneeswara Bhagavan from the zodiac sign Sagittarius to Capricorn will take place at 5.22 a.m. on December 27. The online booking for darshan through temple website: https://thirunallarutemple.

org/sanipayarchi has been made mandatory for free as well as ticketed entry on 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th of December, and on 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th of January, 2021.

District Collector Arjun Sharma said entry into the temple would be permitted only on production of valid e-ticket.

Bathing or holy dips or conduct of religious rituals at Nala Theertham, Brahma Theertham and other Theerthams will not be allowed. All pilgrims are required to wash/sanitise their hands frequently, maintain physical distancing and always wear face masks properly, the Collector said.

COVID-19 testing will be done at entry points and symptomatic pilgrims will not be allowed for darshan. Pilgrims experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be required to contact the medical teams stationed at all the entry points or volunteers inside the temple.

Those who had been recently exposed to COVID-19 or had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory problems, loss of smell and fatigue, must refrain from undertaking the pilgrimage. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are advised to avoid the pilgrimage. Children, elders and persons with co-morbidities must refrain from embarking on the pilgrimage, the release said.

All pilgrims have to follow the advisories/ guidelines and standard precautions issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Arjun Sharma said.