Online acting workshop to be held from October 31 to November 11

18 October 2020 02:54 IST

Three candidates will be selected for free coaching

Artistes with some minimum experience in front of a camera and from an economically backward background now have a chance to hone their skills while sitting at home.

Cinema Rendezvous will conduct an advanced online workshop on acting for camera ‘Actor’s Euphoria’, with actor Shylaja Chetlur and director Naga, of Marmadesam fame, training candidates for two weekends. As part of this, three deserving candidates will be able to participate for free.

Ms. Chetlur said, “There are several artistes from television or theatre medium who want to hone their skills but owing to various reasons are unable to get the training they require. So, we will choose three persons who have some prior experience from small towns or rural areas to get this online training for free while staying home. The others can register by writing to us and will be chosen based on their experience and will have to pay a fee.”

The idea behind hosting such workshops is to provide the right kind of training for artistes with more content being generated online in OTT platforms post-lockdown. “We will teach them how to work with themselves, the character given to them and with the medium they face. They will be taught how to handle silence, props and modulation. This will help them perform well and get better opportunities,” she said.

Classes will be held on every weekend between October 31 and November 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For further details, contact 9514895141.