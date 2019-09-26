Onions to be procured from A.P., says Minister

As part of efforts to control the rising price of onions for consumers in the State, the Tamil Nadu government will supply onions from Andhra Pradesh at ₹32 or ₹33 a kg through farm fresh consumer units, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said here on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Raju said rain in onion-producing States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka was the reason behind the delay in supply and the eventual rise in its price.

While onions from Andhra Pradesh had a shelf life of about three days, those from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were preferred since they had a longer shelf life.

"From tomorrow [September 26], we will procure onions from Andhra Pradesh at ₹30 a kg and supply [them] through farm fresh consumer units at ₹32 or ₹33 a kg," Mr. Raju said.

From Central pool

Even in 2015, when the price of onions rose, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa made efforts to keep it under control, the Minister recalled.

He added that the State government will seek the supply of onions to Tamil Nadu from the Central pool.

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami had given specific instructions to check the rising price of onions, and the Cooperation Department, along with Food Minister R. Kamaraj, was taking various steps to bring down the price of the product, the Minister said.